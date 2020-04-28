Christopher Dews

Christopher Lee Dews, age 42, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Private services will be held.
Chris was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, April 28, 1977. He is survived by his wife, Kristy Michelle Stone Dews; parents, John Dews Jr., and Kathy Lynn Dews Sams (Steven); siblings, Mike Dews and Angel Dews; and also, by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Dews, Anthony Engler, Brian Blankenship, Frankie Reed and Ronnie Adams.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.