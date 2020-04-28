Christopher Dews

Christopher Lee Dews, age 42, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Private services will be held. 

Chris was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, April 28, 1977. He is survived by his wife, Kristy Michelle Stone Dews; parents, John Dews Jr., and Kathy Lynn Dews Sams (Steven); siblings, Mike Dews and Angel Dews; and also, by several aunts, uncles and cousins. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Dews, Anthony Engler, Brian Blankenship, Frankie Reed and Ronnie Adams. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

 

 

