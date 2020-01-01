LAWRENCEBURG — A gathering of family and friends for Christopher Kepler Lotz, 64, will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Lotz died Sunday in Lawrenceburg.

