Christopher Mattingly Bryan, age 25, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Lloyd Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. 

Christopher Mattingly Bryan.jpg

Christopher Mattingly Bryan

Christopher was born in Frankfort on October 29, 1997, to Wayne Scott Mattingly and Mary Margaret Bryan Mattingly. He was a graduate of Western Hills High School where he played football. He was a molding technician at Montaplast.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription