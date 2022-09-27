Services for Christopher Michael Harney, 45, will be private. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Harney died Monday, Sept. 26.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Harney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

