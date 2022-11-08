LAWRENCEBURG — Visitation for Christopher Samuel Cox, 49, will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Cox died Sunday, Nov. 6.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

