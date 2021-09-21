LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Christopher Tyler Veach, 25, will be 6 p.m. Friday at the Anderson Christian Church. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Veach died Saturday at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Veach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

