Ciearra Rose Hollon, 16, was called home by our Lord on May 24, 2023. She was born on February 23, 2007. She was an amazing compassionate beautiful loving young lady who always wanted to help anyone. She loved music, art, animals and hair dye. Her siblings were the twinkle in her eye.

Ciearra Rose Hollon

She is survived by her mother, Jennifer Lyons; her sisters, Kayla Sue and Destiny; her brothers, Aelius, Andrew, Daniel and Asa. Also surviving are her Nana and Pawpaw, Ann Goins and Bradley Butler; her grandparents, Jackie and B.J. Hollon; her grandma, Linda Randall; her aunt and uncle, J.C. and Amanda Hollon; her aunt, Amy Hollon; and numerous cousins.

