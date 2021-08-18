LAWRENCEBURG — No services for Cindy Edith Pointer, 63, are planned at this time. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.clarklegacycenter.com. Pointer died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Cindy Pointer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

