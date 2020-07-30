Clarence B. Haden, 86, died Saturday at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation after a lengthy illness. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, a building contractor, and son of the late John and Ella Kate Edgar Haden.

He is also preceded in death by a son, Steve Haden.

Survivors include daughters, Carolyn Haden Comley, Frankfort, and Sharon Haden-McCowan, Danville; sons, David Haden, Frankfort, and Richard Haden, Miami, Florida; and grandchildren, Thomas Haden, Christopher Comley, Katlyn Comley and Brynn Haden-McCowan.

Services will be determined at a later date. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our web site at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of sympathy during this time.

