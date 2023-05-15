Clarence Bassett, 78, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. Rev. Josh Rayborn officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Thursday. 

Clarence Bassett

Mr. Bassett was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on August 21, 1944, to the late Clarence Bassett Sr. and Lorena LeMay Bassett Switzer. He retired from Kentucky State Government after serving many years as an electrician. Mr. Bassett was a veteran of the Kentucky National Guard and a Kentucky Colonel. He was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast. 

