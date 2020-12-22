Clarence “Buzzy” Metcalf, beloved father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 20, 2020, at the age of 77. Those who knew him, knew his never-ending love for family, sports and his passion to fellowship amongst friends. 

Clarence Metcalf.jpg

Clarence ‘Buzzy’ Metcalf

Born on March 26, 1944, in Frankfort, Kentucky, Clarence was the youngest of three children born to Edgar Edward and Jennie Elizabeth Metcalf. His two older sisters, Delores “Dolly” and Barbara “BB” grew up calling Clarence “Baby Brother,” which was often pronounced “Bay-Brother” for short.  

As Clarence grew older, his childhood nickname evolved into what family and friends alike know him as, “Buzzy.” In 1966, He graduated from Kentucky State University (KSU) with his Bachelor’s of Arts in Sociology and later went on to receive his Masters of Arts degree from Western Kentucky University. 

Buzzy was a long time member of Saint John AME Church, where he was the Superintendent of Sunday School. He was also a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He was an avid sports fan, but had an unwavering love for the Cleveland Browns, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Kentucky State Thorobreds.

He would often be found watching his Thorobreds rain or shine. Buzzy found beauty in all things large and small and inspired others to marvel in life’s beauties.  

Buzzy will be remembered for his love of life and how he never met a stranger.

He is survived by his sons, DeJuan A. Metcalf and Vincent Tahir Metcalf (Jaclyn); grandchildren, Jaylen Q Irwin, Brittany N. Togawa, Jazara Metcalf, Yazmin Togawa, Julian Irwin; niece, Tanya McGaha; nephews, Gregory Graham (Gayle) and Derrick Graham (Mildred); former wife, Carolyn Metcalf; extended family, Anna Delores Coleman and Mason Harris; and host of family and friends.

He will be remembered in the hearts of all of his family and friends. Safe travels to a life well lived.

To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Metcalf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription