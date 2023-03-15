Clarence John Chapman, 76, passed away March 7, 2023. No services will be held.

John was born in Lodi, Ohio, on November 11, 1946, to the late parents, Clarence Melvin Chapman and Clementine Virginia (Britton) Burdette. He was a machinist while he lived in Ohio and later retired from Kentucky State Government.

