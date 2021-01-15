Robert Clarence Cook passed from this life on January 9, 2021, at The Lantern at Morning Point, Frankfort, Kentucky. He was one of fourteen children born to the late Isaac Clinton and Ethel May Crowe Cook.
He retired from Iron Work, Commonwealth of Kentucky and Wal-Mart. He was a member of Christian Assembly Church. Clarence loved being outdoors and loved to stay busy. He was a dedicated, very hard-working man, and a loving brother and uncle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Goldie Cook, the love of his life; his brothers, William Roy, Isaac Cecil, Howard Junior, and Melvin Lester; sisters, Ovie Lee Cook, Lever Mae Cook, Myrtle Kathryn Girtley, Clovie Marie Mills, and Lillie Mae Shannon.
He is survived by his brother, Donald Frank Cook and sisters, Alma Frances Hafley, Dorothy Louise Ruark and Shirley Aileen Egbert.
Mr. Cook had no children, but thought of JoAnn (Scott) Shelton and Cindy (Henry) Morton as his children.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Reverend Paul Elswick will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mr. Cook’s memory to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice), 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
