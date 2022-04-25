Clarence David Wiley, 80, husband of Anna Beall Young Wiley, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022. A native of Frankfort, he was born on February 1, 1942, to the late Samuel Wesley and Stella B. Hardin Wiley.

He was a truck driver for Chevron. Clarence was a simple man who loved his family and UK Sports. He enjoyed keeping his property clean and working on cars.

In addition to his wife of 56 years, he is survived by his sisters, Wanda Rebecca Wiley, Harrodsburg, and Mary Rose Wiley Crump, Frankfort; his grandson, Christian David Wiley, Frankfort; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription