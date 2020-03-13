Clarence E. Salyer, 86, died Sunday, Feb. 16, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Graefenburg Baptist Church by Rev. Philip Meade.

Born in Hager Hill, Johnson County, Kentucky, he worked as an administrator for the Kentucky Department of Education and served in the United States Air Force in Korea.

Clarence was a member of Graefenburg Baptist Church, serving as deacon and men’s Bible class teacher. He was a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, Kentucky Association of Pupil Personnel and Clearcreek Writers.

He was the son of the late, Frances May and Clarence Wiley Salyer; and was preceded in death by his brother, Darnell Salyer; and nephew, David Salyer. 

He is survived by his wife, Ruth G. Salyer; and will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Karen Salyer McElmurray (John Johns), Catonsville, Maryland; nephew, Christopher Salyer (Trisha), Lexington, Kentucky; and grandchild, Andrew Cox 

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Graefenburg Baptist Church, Steeple Fund, 11288 Frankfort Road, Waddy, KY 40076. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Salyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

