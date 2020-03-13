Clarence E. Salyer, 86, died Sunday, Feb. 16, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Graefenburg Baptist Church by Rev. Philip Meade.
Born in Hager Hill, Johnson County, Kentucky, he worked as an administrator for the Kentucky Department of Education and served in the United States Air Force in Korea.
Clarence was a member of Graefenburg Baptist Church, serving as deacon and men’s Bible class teacher. He was a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, Kentucky Association of Pupil Personnel and Clearcreek Writers.
He was the son of the late, Frances May and Clarence Wiley Salyer; and was preceded in death by his brother, Darnell Salyer; and nephew, David Salyer.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth G. Salyer; and will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Karen Salyer McElmurray (John Johns), Catonsville, Maryland; nephew, Christopher Salyer (Trisha), Lexington, Kentucky; and grandchild, Andrew Cox
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Graefenburg Baptist Church, Steeple Fund, 11288 Frankfort Road, Waddy, KY 40076. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.