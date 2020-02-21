Clarence E. Salyers, 86, died Sunday at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Ruth G. Salyer. Celebration of life service will be determined at a later date.
Born Nov. 30, 1933, in Hager Hill, Johnson County, Kentucky, Clarence was a member of Graefenburg Baptist Church, serving as Deacon and Men’s Bible Class Teacher. Clarence was a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and Kentucky Association of Pupil Personnel and a member of Clearcreek Writers.
Mr. Salyer worked as an Education Administrator for the Kentucky Department of Education and served in Korea for the Airforce.
Son of the late, Frances May and Clarence Wiley Salyer, Clarence was preceded in death by his brother, Darnell Salyer; and nephew, David Salyer.
Besides his wife, he will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Karen Salyer McElmurray (John Johns), Catonsville, Maryland; nephew, Christopher Salyer (Trisha), Lexington, Kentucky; and grandchild, Andrew Cox.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Graefenburg Baptist Church, Steeple Fund, 11288 Frankfort Road, Waddy, KY 40076.
You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.
