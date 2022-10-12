Services for Clarence Edward Stallard Sr., 79, husband of Lucy Webb Stallard, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Stallard died Saturday, Oct. 8.

To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Stallard, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

