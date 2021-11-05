A graveside service for Clarence Turner Rogers, 67, will be 2 p.m., Wednesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Rogers died Thursday.

