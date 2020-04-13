Clarine C. Smith.jpg

Clarine C. Smith, age 88, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1932 and lead a long and happy life.

She was one of six siblings and the only daughter of the late William H and Etna Warner Cline. She was a graduate of Bridgeport High School class of 1950. She worked for Kentucky State Government for 31 years and retired from the Division of Plumbing.

She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church. She was a devoted and passionate fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

Clarine loved her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her daughters, Patricia “Patti” Smith-Glover (Gary) and Kimberly Barnett; her grandchildren, Brian Barnett, Jennifer Smith (Michael), Josh Glover and Taylor Glover; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous much-loved nieces and nephews.

She was sister to five brothers who all preceded her in death, Ewell Cline, Gordon Cline, Johnson Cline, Walter Cline and William Cline.

Due to current restrictions on gatherings, a memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, 1251 Louisville Road, Frankfort, KY 40601 or Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601 or online www.fchsanimals.org.

