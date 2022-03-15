Services for Claris Virginia Gipson Barnes, 82, widow of William H. Barnes, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Barnes died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Claris Barnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

