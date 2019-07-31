Services for Clay V. Troxell Sr., 79, widower of Ann Frances Owens Troxell, will be private. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Troxell died Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription