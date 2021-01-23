Clayton Norman Farmer passed away December 23,2020. A private Celebration of Life included immediate family members.

Mr. Farmer was born in Danville, Kentucky, on October 14, 1941, to the late Walter and Carrie Farmer. He graduated from Fern Creek High School and the University of Kentucky College of Architecture.

Mr. Farmer worked as a registered architect for nearly 60 years, including a term as Commissioner of Facilities for Kentucky. Notable works during that time include the Kentucky Horse Park and the restoration of the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion.

Notable works from his architectural practice include the Bengals practice stadium in Georgetown, the Carrick House in Lexington and various projects at the University of Virginia.

Mr. Farmer is survived by his wife Pamela; his children, Honor Barker (David), Lincoln Farmer (Donna), Nicholas Farmer and Austin Farmer. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Adam Barker (Meg), Jacobe Farmer (Erica), Alyssa Barker and Clayton Farmer; as well as his great-grandchildren, Juniper Barker, Kane Farmer and Wilder Barker.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Farmer was preceded in death by his son, Adam Farmer.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to South Frankfort Presbyterian Church.

Clayton Farmer 1941-2020. Darling Clayton, we are so glad we were in your dash.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription