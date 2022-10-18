LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Clellan “Bub” “Pappy” Hoskins, 92, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Hoskins died Saturday, Oct. 15, at his daughter’s home in Lawrenceburg.  

To plant a tree in memory of Clellan Hoskins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription