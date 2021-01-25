Cleo Robertson Hamilton, 71, died Saturday, January 23, 2021, at her home in Versailles. Born in Frankfort, she was the youngest child of Charles and Mary Helen Gocke Robertson. She was a graduate of Franklin County High School and worked as an office manager for a highway contractor.
Cleo was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She enjoyed all music, and once sang in a gospel quartet. She enjoyed travel and almost achieved her goal of visiting all 50 states lacking only the Dakotas.
She loved animals, especially dogs and goats. Her greatest love was her grandchildren and was extremely excited about her great-grandson.
Survivors include her son, Alex Scott (Heather) Hamilton, Frankfort; daughter, Karen Lee (David) Dewar, Versailles; 10 grandchildren, Anastasia (Carlton) Anderson, Ian, Aurora, Amelia, Annika and Avonlea Hamilton, Dianna, Kaedynce, David and Kendyhl Dewar; and one great-grandson, Crew Anderson.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her four brothers, Billy, Tommy, Lloyd and Gene Wayne Robertson.
No public services will be held. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Cleo’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
