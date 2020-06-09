Camden Pic.jpeg

Cleveland Lorraine Camden

Cleveland Lorraine Camden, 64, wife of Louis Camden, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 2, 1955, to the late Walter and June Howard Napier. She worked in communications for Cardinal Hill and was a member of Church of Christ at Holly Hill.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Christina Turner, Frankfort; her stepsons, Jason (Jena) Camden, Frankfort, and Joshua (Megan) Camden, Frankfort; her sisters, Angie Anderson, Florida, and Susan Sievers, Texas; her brothers, Ron Napier, Lexington and Walter Napier Jr., Philippines; her grandchildren, Hailey Bledsoe, Aliya Bledsoe, Sydney Bledsoe and Sara Bledsoe; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Kurt Montooth will be officiating.

Please note that due to the reopening requirements surrounding COVID-19, we are required to limit our building capacity to 33 percent, therefore, you may not be allowed to enter as soon as you arrive and may be asked to wait in line. Social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged of all attendees as we prioritize your safety.

