A celebration of life for Clinton Brown, 21, will be noon-5 p.m. Friday, May 12, at 133 Macey Blvd., Versailles. Brown died May 5. Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center.

Service information

May 12
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 12, 2023
12:00PM-5:00PM
M.C. Parties & Events
133 Macey Blvd
Versailles, KY 40383
