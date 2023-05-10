A celebration of life for Clinton Brown, 21, will be noon-5 p.m. Friday, May 12, at 133 Macey Blvd., Versailles. Brown died May 5. Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center.
Service information
May 12
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 12, 2023
12:00PM-5:00PM
12:00PM-5:00PM
M.C. Parties & Events
133 Macey Blvd
Versailles, KY 40383
133 Macey Blvd
Versailles, KY 40383
