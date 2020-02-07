Services for Clyde H. Smith, 89, Frankfort, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bridgeport Christian Church. Reverends David Smith and Ann Shepherd will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Monday 5-8 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor and Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the church. Mr. Smith passed away Thursday at his residence. 

A native of Bridgeport, he was the son of Howard and Leona Dove Hamilton Smith Clyde and was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving in Korea. He spent his life farming and serving his community as past president of the Franklin County Fair and Franklin County Farm Bureau.

He was an Elder and Elder Emeritus of Bridgeport Christian Church, member of Bridgeport Ruritan Club and Pioneer Farmers, former carrier for Fred’s Fast Freight and Capital City Pharmacy.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Norma T. Smith; daughter, Lisa G. Smith; son, Thomas H. Smith; granddaughter, Emily Dove De Nigris, Frankfort; sister-in-law, Catherine Smith, Shelbyville; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Odell Smith.

Pallbearers will be Richard Hanley, Brandon Smith, Edward Combs, Davin Smith, Derek Smith and Daniel Ayeres. Honorary bearers will be Elders of Bridgeport Christian Church. 

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgeport Christian Church, Dove Smith Memorial Fund, 175 Evergreen Road, Frankfort, KY 40601 or Bluegrass Care Navigators. 

You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Clyde Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription