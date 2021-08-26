A graveside service for Clyde Reed, 70, widower of Catherine Updike “Cathy” Reed, will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Reed died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Clyde Reed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

