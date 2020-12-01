LAWRENCEBURG — Private services will be held for Cody Shane Willhoite, 30, husband of Elizabeth Ann Willhoite, at Ninevah Christian Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. He died Monday at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

