Luther Coleman “Coley” Coffey, 92, passed peacefully from this life on the evening of Sunday, September 26, in his home in Jamestown, KY, with his two children, Robert Bruce “Bob” Coffey and Ann Lorraine Coffey at his side. 

Coleman Coffey.jpg

Coleman Coffey

Coleman was born on March 29, 1929, in Jamestown to Beatrice Bernard Coffey and A.R. Coffey. He graduated from Jamestown High School in 1946. He served in the Armed Forces of the United States between 1949 and 1952. 

He was stationed in Japan and Korea during the Korean War and received the Army of Occupation Japan Medal and the Bronze Star Medal in Korea.

After the war while attending the University of Kentucky, he met Betsy Ann Bramlett and they married August 23, 1953. He graduated with an accounting degree in 1954. Coleman and Betsy had two children, Bob and Ann. They were friends in marriage for 67 years.

Coleman worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Danville, KY, and during that time he became a certified public accountant. In 1961, the family moved from Danville to Frankfort, KY, where he began a long career at Farmer and Humble Accounting Firm. 

He and his business partner Tom Smith built Farmer and Humble into a significant accounting practice that primarily worked with large utilities, local thoroughbred farms, and individuals across the state.

He was noted for his integrity and ethics in accounting. He served on the Kentucky Board of Tax Appeals and he was very active in both the Kentucky Society of CPA’s and the National Tax Association.  He has been Chairman of many committees and the featured speaker at various conferences, presented papers at professional meetings on utility valuation and appeared as an expert witness in court cases. Farmer and Humble had offices in in Frankfort, Lawrenceburg, and Russell County, Ky.

At heart, Coleman was a creative, an entrepreneur and promoter.  He was part of building many businesses outside of his accounting work. He co-founded Paul Sawyier Art Galleries and turned Sawyier into a household name in the Bluegrass region.  

His other business ventures included subdivision developments, two construction companies, and rock quarries.

His greatest passion was houseboating on Lake Cumberland. Starting with his own houseboat in 1958, he went on to establish a fleet of rental houseboats at Lake Cumberland State Dock in 1971 which he coined “Houseboat Capital of the World.”

Because of his courage, enthusiasm and hard work, the “State Dock” became the leader in houseboat rentals. He and his son Bob became sole owners in 1981 and continued to build the fleet to a size of 75 houseboats when they sold the company in 1985.

He promoted the lake that he loved and the houseboating industry that he helped establish in the region. The State Dock today remains one the most popular houseboating destinations in the world.

He was active in many community efforts including serving in leadership roles with the statewide organization Kentucky Jaycees.

Coleman was first and foremost a storyteller. He loved spinning a good tale. He loved the water, houseboating, horse racing, cars, history, and the Bank of Jamestown.

Until the very end, his long-term memory remained sharp and extensive. He read massive quantities of books on history and was particularly knowledgeable about the history of Abraham Lincoln, distilling, distilleries and bourbon in Kentucky.

He owned homes in both Jamestown, KY, and Bonita Springs, FL, driving between them several times a year into his 90s. He loved the sunshine and beaches of Florida and had important friendships in the Bonita Springs area.

Coleman is survived by his wife, Betsy Coffe; his children, Bob Coffey (Susan Smith) and Ann Coffey (Valle Jones); his brothers, Bill Coffey and Bob Coffey; his granddaughter, Tiffany Skeens (Landon); great-grandchildren, Anna and Barrett Skeens; his niece, Leigh Ann Wesley Tippey (Brent); and nephew, Robert Wesley (Cindy); and his cousin and godson, Andrew Bernard (Trisha); and cousin, Lisa Bernard (Charlie).

He is predeceased by his parents, Beatrice Bernard Coffey and A.R. Coffey; and by his sister, Betty Coffey Wesley; infant brother, Bob Bruce Coffey; and his cousin, Harold Bernard.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of Lake Cumberland and HomeHelpers caregivers and in particular McKenzie for assisting in his care during the last weeks of his life.

Burial and services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Pruitt Funeral Home in Jamestown.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Coleman make donations in his name to any cause that would further the health and happiness of Jamestown, KY’s citizens, to Lake Cumberland Hospice or to a charity of their choice.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription