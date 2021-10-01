Coleman Coffey

Luther Coleman “Coley” Coffey, 92, passed peacefully from this life on the evening of Sunday, September 26, in his home in Jamestown, KY, with his two children, Robert Bruce “Bob” Coffey and Ann Lorraine Coffey at his side.
Coleman was born on March 29, 1929, in Jamestown to Beatrice Bernard Coffey and A.R. Coffey. He graduated from Jamestown High School in 1946. He served in the Armed Forces of the United States between 1949 and 1952.
He was stationed in Japan and Korea during the Korean War and received the Army of Occupation Japan Medal and the Bronze Star Medal in Korea.
After the war while attending the University of Kentucky, he met Betsy Ann Bramlett and they married August 23, 1953. He graduated with an accounting degree in 1954. Coleman and Betsy had two children, Bob and Ann. They were friends in marriage for 67 years.
Coleman worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Danville, KY, and during that time he became a certified public accountant. In 1961, the family moved from Danville to Frankfort, KY, where he began a long career at Farmer and Humble Accounting Firm.
He and his business partner Tom Smith built Farmer and Humble into a significant accounting practice that primarily worked with large utilities, local thoroughbred farms, and individuals across the state.
He was noted for his integrity and ethics in accounting. He served on the Kentucky Board of Tax Appeals and he was very active in both the Kentucky Society of CPA’s and the National Tax Association. He has been Chairman of many committees and the featured speaker at various conferences, presented papers at professional meetings on utility valuation and appeared as an expert witness in court cases. Farmer and Humble had offices in in Frankfort, Lawrenceburg, and Russell County, Ky.
At heart, Coleman was a creative, an entrepreneur and promoter. He was part of building many businesses outside of his accounting work. He co-founded Paul Sawyier Art Galleries and turned Sawyier into a household name in the Bluegrass region.
His other business ventures included subdivision developments, two construction companies, and rock quarries.
His greatest passion was houseboating on Lake Cumberland. Starting with his own houseboat in 1958, he went on to establish a fleet of rental houseboats at Lake Cumberland State Dock in 1971 which he coined “Houseboat Capital of the World.”
Because of his courage, enthusiasm and hard work, the “State Dock” became the leader in houseboat rentals. He and his son Bob became sole owners in 1981 and continued to build the fleet to a size of 75 houseboats when they sold the company in 1985.
He promoted the lake that he loved and the houseboating industry that he helped establish in the region. The State Dock today remains one the most popular houseboating destinations in the world.
He was active in many community efforts including serving in leadership roles with the statewide organization Kentucky Jaycees.
Coleman was first and foremost a storyteller. He loved spinning a good tale. He loved the water, houseboating, horse racing, cars, history, and the Bank of Jamestown.
Until the very end, his long-term memory remained sharp and extensive. He read massive quantities of books on history and was particularly knowledgeable about the history of Abraham Lincoln, distilling, distilleries and bourbon in Kentucky.
He owned homes in both Jamestown, KY, and Bonita Springs, FL, driving between them several times a year into his 90s. He loved the sunshine and beaches of Florida and had important friendships in the Bonita Springs area.
Coleman is survived by his wife, Betsy Coffe; his children, Bob Coffey (Susan Smith) and Ann Coffey (Valle Jones); his brothers, Bill Coffey and Bob Coffey; his granddaughter, Tiffany Skeens (Landon); great-grandchildren, Anna and Barrett Skeens; his niece, Leigh Ann Wesley Tippey (Brent); and nephew, Robert Wesley (Cindy); and his cousin and godson, Andrew Bernard (Trisha); and cousin, Lisa Bernard (Charlie).
He is predeceased by his parents, Beatrice Bernard Coffey and A.R. Coffey; and by his sister, Betty Coffey Wesley; infant brother, Bob Bruce Coffey; and his cousin, Harold Bernard.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Lake Cumberland and HomeHelpers caregivers and in particular McKenzie for assisting in his care during the last weeks of his life.
Burial and services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Pruitt Funeral Home in Jamestown.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Coleman make donations in his name to any cause that would further the health and happiness of Jamestown, KY’s citizens, to Lake Cumberland Hospice or to a charity of their choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.