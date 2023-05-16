Coleman Lee Taylor, 86, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023. He was born March 2, 1937, to the late Gibson Moss Taylor and Louisa Howard Taylor, in Richmond, Kentucky.

Coleman Lee Taylor .jpeg

Coleman Lee Taylor

He was a kind-hearted gentleman and everyone he met left saying he was the nicest man, always left an impression. His faith in God was the most important thing to him, reading his Bible daily.

