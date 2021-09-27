Funeral services for Coleman R. Gilbert, 71, Frankfort will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Chuck Umholtz will officiate with burial following in Bagdad cemetery. He died Friday at his home. Visitation will be Tuesday 11 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. VFW will perform military honors at the cemetery.

Coleman R. Gilbert .jpeg

Coleman R. Gilbert

Coleman was born in Frankfort to Guthrie and Lucy Wilhoite Gilbert. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and spent his career as assistant director with Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice. Coleman was a Master Gardner and beekeeper and enjoyed landscaping, interior designing, and needlepoint. He loved traveling and hiking the outdoors.

Survivors include his sisters, Mitzi Newman, Rhonda (Steve) Bradley and Cheryl Sutherland; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Gene, Dean, Gary and Dale; sisters, Janice Chism; and nephew, Stephen Sutherland. 

Pallbearers will be Chase Craig, Dennis Brewer, Troy Sutherland, Ned Price, Gary Chism and Brandon Bradley.

Contributions may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society. The family requests masks to be worn for all services. Please visit our website to leave the family messages of condolence at Ljtfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Coleman Gilbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription