Colleen Mae (nee Moore) Riddell Richardson Husband McMurray, 87, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away at Bradford Square Nursing Home, Friday, March 27, 2020.
Colleen was born in Shelby County, Kentucky, to John Clarence and Lillie Mae (Smith) Moore, on Dec. 23, 1932. Colleen attended Sullivan Business School where she earned a degree in Accounting. She worked as a bookkeeper for various companies in central Kentucky throughout the years.
Colleen loved her work and earned the esteem of her coworkers. She also enjoyed gardening, decorating, and in recent years, touring the countryside on a motorcycle with her husband.
She is survived by one brother, John S. Moore, Frankfort; her children, Carol McClughen (Mike) Pensacola, Florida, and Gary Riddell, Lexington; grandchildren Casey McClughen, Phoenix, Arizona; and Samantha Riddell, Eugene, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Whitt Riddell (father of her two adult children), Virgil Richardson, Tom Husband — her husband of 32 years — and more recently, Bobby Ray McMurray.
She is also predeceased by her parents; and three sisters, Geraldine (Orem) Wheeler, Anna Divine and Betty Sankpohr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Bluegrass Hospice Care. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort whose tireless patience, love and support made difficult times bearable, and to the staff of Bradford Square for their compassionate and expert care as they walked Colleen “home.”
Following guidelines, the family has elected to not schedule services at this time. Colleen will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
