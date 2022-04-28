BERNARD, Collette (2).jpg

Collette Bernard

Collette Wheaton Bernard, 78, widow of Harold Grady Bernard, passed away at home on April 28, 2022, surrounded by loving family.

She was born in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on October 6, 1943, to the late Warren and Mary Feland Wheaton.

A 12-year pancreatic cancer survivor, and force of nature, she celebrated life and loved to cook and entertain for her friends and family. She completed her years of service at the Kentucky State Parks Department before finishing her career and retiring as the Director of Tourism for Lexington/Fayette County. 

In retirement, she continued to work during legislative sessions as the second minute’s clerk to the Kentucky State House of Representatives.

She was preceded in death by her and Harold’s beloved dog, “very good boy” Blue.

She is survived by her children, Andrea (Dave) Plumley, Murrieta, CA; Lisa (Charlie) Hypes, Boone, North Carolina, William Kenneth (Jennifer) Stratton Jr., Salvisa, Kentucky, Ashley Warren Stratton, Oakland Park, Florida, Andrew (Trisha) Bernard, Nicholasville, Kentucky; one brother, Timothy (Barbara Ann) Wheaton, Sebring, Florida; one sister, Mary Melissa Wheaton, Frankfort, Kentucky; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one niece; one nephew; and her beloved cocker spaniel, Ace.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be 4-6 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, followed by a Celebration of Collette’s Life at 6 p.m. Monday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Rev. Jim Wheeler will lead the service. Cremation will follow the service.

Memorials are suggested to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, pancan.org.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Collette Bernard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

