Colonel (Ret.) Arthur L. Kelly, age 97, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away at 6:20 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023, at his home.

Colonel Arthur L. Kelly

A native of Washington County, he was born on August 7, 1925, to the late Louis and Mary Arthur Cecil Kelly.

