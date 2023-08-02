Colonel Arthur L. Kelly

Colonel (Ret.) Arthur L. Kelly, age 97, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away at 6:20 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023, at his home.
A native of Washington County, he was born on August 7, 1925, to the late Louis and Mary Arthur Cecil Kelly.
He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Bowling Green, Kentucky.
He was a United States veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam. During World War II, he served in the enlisted ranks in the Corps of Engineers in the Philippines while his unit prepared for the invasion of Japan. While in Korea in 1952, Lieutenant Kelly served as an Artillery Forward Observer and Battery Executive Officer.
In July 1966, after completing the Marine Corps Command and General Staff College, he joined the Army’s 1st Cavalry Division (Air Mobile) at An Khe, Vietnam and took command of the 1/77th Field Artillery Battalion. His remarkable military career of thirty years saw this distinguished Kentuckian fill every rank in the army from Private to Colonel. He retired from active military service in 1976.
After retirement he began interviewing World War II veterans to capture their combat experiences so that the public and future generations could better understand the horrors of war. From these interviews came his book, “BattleFire! Combat Stories from World War II.”
Colonel Kelly was a highly decorated veteran with three Legions of Merit, two Bronze Stars, and numerous other decorations. He also earned an honorary Doctor of Laws Degree at Morehead State University.
Preceding him in death was his first wife, Ollie Lee Hays Kelly, on August 1, 1974; a daughter, Sara; two sisters, Mary Jane Barber and Patricia Barber; and two brothers, John W. Kelly and Francis Rucker Kelly.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Phillips Kelly; two sons, Arthur Daniel Kelly (Darlene) of Springfield, and Steven Hays Kelly of Charlotte, North Carolina; three daughters, Sue Anne Ballard (James) of Elizabethtown, Deborah Jane Hissam (Andy) of Madison, Alabama, and Krista Lee Thompson (Ron) of Springfield; two step-daughters, Sally Ray Vincent (Roger) of Bowling Green, and Susan Ray Dickinson (John) of Danville; 12 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one step-great grandchild; and two sisters, Elizabeth Cline (Bo) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Rita Boone of Madison, Indiana.
Arthur loved his family as they loved him. He enjoyed the company of friends. He never held a grudge and did not complain. He accepted God’s will in all things, even to the very end.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on August 12 at the St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Edmund Ditton, officiating.
Burial of his cremains will be in the St. Rose Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at the church.
Carey & Son Funeral Home oversees the arrangements.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.