Gray, Roy 2.jpeg

Colonel Roy Church Gray Jr., USMC

Colonel Roy Church Gray Jr., USMC, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the age of 99.

Born on his family’s farm on Steadmantown Lane in Franklin County to Roy Church Gray Sr. and Margaret Shaw Gray on July 6, 1924, he attended Murray Street School and Second Street School before graduating from Frankfort High School.

