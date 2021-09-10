September 8, 1963-September 1, 2021

Born in Fairfax County, Virginia, to Columbus E. Heath Sr. and Shirley Ann Heath, he married his high school sweetheart, Lisa Hobbs, in 1984. They were married 36½ years.

Columbus Eugene Heath Jr.

He joined the Air Force in early 1984. He was stationed in Austin, Texas, until 1988. He was very patriotic and loved serving his country.

He moved his family back to Kentucky in 1993. He was employed at TMMK in Georgetown for 24 years. 

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Heath; son, Columbus Matthew Heath; daughter, Chelsea Mariah Heath; and coming soon grandson, Luca. He is also survived by his siblings, sister, Jennifer Jo West and brother, Jimmy Duane Heath. 

His hobbies were hunting, fishing, and kayaking, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Okaloosa Island was their happy place.

You are our heart and soul and are deeply missed.

Until we are together again

We love you, Lisa, Matthew, Chelsea.

