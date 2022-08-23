Connie Brown, 83, widow of James Ladd Brown passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born in Frankfort on July 19, 1939, to the late Raymond and Margaret Parris.

Connie worked for the Court of Appeals as a Court Clerk and before her passing, was a member of East Frankfort Baptist Church. She also sang in the choir, played piano and organ for Buck Run Baptist church on Georgetown Road for more than 25 years, where she met her husband of 17 years before his passing in 2014. 

Connie Brown Obit Pic.jpeg

Connie Brown

