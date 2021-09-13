GEORGETOWN – Services for Connie Marie Eaves Burton, 67, will be 7 p.m. on Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burton died Wednesday.

