Funeral services for Connie D. Rogers Wise, 72, Frankfort, will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Dr. Steve Pattison will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. She died unexpectedly Saturday at her home.

Connie D. Rogers Wise

A lifelong Frankfort resident, Connie was self-employed as a beautician. She was an avid doll collector who spent her spare time crocheting.

She loved flowers and spending time with family. Connie was a member of Capital City Christian Church.

She was the daughter of Ivy Mae Cummins and Paul Everett Rogers.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald C. Wise; children, Melissa Ann (Mike) Stone and Paul D. (Madeline) Wise; brother, Marshall E. (Lillian) Rogers; grandchildren, Hope Mitchell, Joseph Driskell and Hannah F. Wise; five great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Driskell, Mike Stone, Marshall Rogers, Jeremy Rogers and Matt Mitchell.

