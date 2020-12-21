Funeral services for Connie D. Rogers Wise, 72, Frankfort, will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Dr. Steve Pattison will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. She died unexpectedly Saturday at her home.
A lifelong Frankfort resident, Connie was self-employed as a beautician. She was an avid doll collector who spent her spare time crocheting.
She loved flowers and spending time with family. Connie was a member of Capital City Christian Church.
She was the daughter of Ivy Mae Cummins and Paul Everett Rogers.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald C. Wise; children, Melissa Ann (Mike) Stone and Paul D. (Madeline) Wise; brother, Marshall E. (Lillian) Rogers; grandchildren, Hope Mitchell, Joseph Driskell and Hannah F. Wise; five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Driskell, Mike Stone, Marshall Rogers, Jeremy Rogers and Matt Mitchell.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please visit our website to share memories and leave the family messages of condolence. Social distancing and face coverings are required for the services.
