Services for Connie Hicks, 68, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Hicks died Sunday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription