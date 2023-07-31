Connie Jean Lewis Jennings was born to Elizabeth (Barker) and Charles E. Lewis on August 24, 1939, at home in Ashland, Kentucky. Although an only child, she grew up surrounded by cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents.

ConnieJennings.jpeg

Connie Jean Lewis Jennings

Her family gatherings included lots of church and lots of music. Her father sang bass in a Gospel quartet and Connie had a beautiful soprano voice. The summer she graduated from Ashland High School was when she and Billy Ray Jennings met due to being part of a mutual wedding.

