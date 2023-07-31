Connie Jean Lewis Jennings was born to Elizabeth (Barker) and Charles E. Lewis on August 24, 1939, at home in Ashland, Kentucky. Although an only child, she grew up surrounded by cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents.
Her family gatherings included lots of church and lots of music. Her father sang bass in a Gospel quartet and Connie had a beautiful soprano voice. The summer she graduated from Ashland High School was when she and Billy Ray Jennings met due to being part of a mutual wedding.
The story was that when Billy Ray saw Connie, he proclaimed that she would be the woman he would marry. So the next summer, just two months before her 19th birthday, they were married — Father's Day 1958. Connie then moved to Durham, North Carolina, with Billy Ray to continue his studies at Duke Divinity School.
As a result of Billy Ray's ordination in the Methodist Church, the denomination gained not only Connie but her parents as well. During the two years at Duke, Connie was a preschool music teacher. She always loved involvement with children. She used her musical gifts throughout her life, especially in the churches as piano player, choir member, children's choir director and soloist.
Billy Ray was ordained and served Kentucky Annual Conference Methodist churches — Ashland First, Falmouth, Georgetown, Richmond, Lexington First, Frankfort First and Louisville Christ. They welcomed daughter, Tonya (Paul Kenner) while they served in Ashland followed by Stephanie (Rick Reams) while in Georgetown. Connie enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom and volunteered with schools and churches as needed.
After her girls had grown, she worked as a receptionist in the pediatric practice of Drs. Priscilla Lynd and Jim Wilkes. Along with family and music, Connie also enjoyed "junking" (antique shopping), clothes shopping, providing hospitality through cooking for both planned and uninvited guests, visiting the beach, providing advice and support of friends and people of all ages as well as spoiling her dogs.
Along with her mother and many other family members, Connie was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, which hastened her death on July 25. Following the death of Billy Ray, she moved into Memory Care at the Lantern at Morning Pointe East in Lexington where she was well loved. Before The Lantern, Connie was also well loved by those from Home Instead.
She remained kind to those who took care of her and enjoyed visits from family — daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren — Raychel, Catelynn (Daniel Story), Jackson, Quentin (Alexandra), Jennings and Cameron and great-granddaughters, Lydia and Blake along with excitement for the great-grandchild due in October.
Connie's Service of Celebration will be Friday, September 1, at Frankfort First United Methodist, 211 Washington St. Visitation is from 10 a.m.-noon at the church with the service at noon.
Arrangements are provided by Kerr Brothers Funeral Home — Harrodsburg Road, Lexington.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to make donations to wherever you wish as Connie's favorite charities would be to animal shelters, Alzheimer's Association, churches and various other organizations.
