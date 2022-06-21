LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Connie Montgomery, 74, wife of Kenneth Montgomery, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Montgomery died Sunday, June 19.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- KY Lottery
- Brown introduced as Kings coach after helping Warriors win
- Fedde throws 6 sharp innings as Nationals blank Orioles 3-0
- LEADING OFF: Harper healing, Ohtani on mound, Anderson 8-0
- Story's 3-run HR out of Fenway helps Red Sox beat Tigers 5-4
- Paredes hits 3 homers, Rays hand Yanks 3rd loss in 20 games
- AP source: Koepka the latest to join Saudi-backed LIV series
- Shawinigan rallies past Edmonton 4-3 in Memorial Cup
Most Popular
Articles
- Frankfort woman charged with assaulting officer
- The nose knows: Deputy nabs suspected drug trafficker during routine traffic stop
- James ‘Mickey’ Standifer
- Dolly Graham Park splash pad to open Thursday
- Frankfort resident interns for U.S. Sen. McConnell in Washington, D.C.
- Capital Avenue traffic pattern could undergo revamp
- Four finalists for interim president at Kentucky State named
- FIS superintendent search committee narrows its list of candidates to four
- McKenzi Taline Lewis
- Property Transfers (April 2022)
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter: Shootings have an impact on our children (16)
- Thompson's lawsuits have cost city more than $40K in legal fees (14)
- Guest columnist: Addressing corporate power is key to tackling inflation (12)
- Letter: Development Interest Group to give local voice to projects (10)
- Guest columnist: KSU has lingering resistance to transparency issues (9)
- Buffalo Trace holds community meeting regarding warehouse construction in Peaks Mill (8)
- Frankfort resident interns for U.S. Sen. McConnell in Washington, D.C. (8)
- Guest columnist: When there is no one left to speak out (8)
- Letter: 'We can no longer handle independent gun ownership' (7)
- John Arnett: Decisions, decisions (7)
- Letter: Banks are more protected than our children (6)
- Capital Avenue traffic pattern could undergo revamp (6)
- You Asked: Who has been named to the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee? (6)
- Letter: 'Our founding fathers are horrified' (6)
- 'Every day 110 Americans die from gun violence' (5)
- Guest columnist: Why is the city charging the humane society for a public city street? (5)
- Letter: Gun issue needs action not words (5)
- Guest columnist: Voters are wary of big business, big government (5)
- Letter: Fox News exploits, profits from white racial angst (4)
- Letter: Gun control, mass shootings and elephant in the room (4)
- Ben Mackin: New town, new me ... maybe (4)
- Guest columnist: 'Corporate sense and community do not always equate' (4)
- Letter: We are the only nation in the world with this problem (4)
- Guest columnist: Passion for giving back began in high school (4)
- Residents, visitors dive into summer at Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center (4)
- Guest columnist: Distillery won't take responsibility of problems caused by whiskey fungus (4)
- Guest columnist: Which side of history will you be on? (4)
- Editorial: Drug overdose fatality report is a sobering wake-up call (4)
- Guest columnist: Avoidable gun violence ... again (4)
- Fiscal Court to write new RFP for sports complex and convention center feasibility study (4)
- Letter: Time to check party allegiance (3)
- Letter: Writer sounds off on leaders' pro-Buffalo Trace column (3)
- Buffalo Trace text amendment shows up on fiscal court agenda (3)
- Letter: 'U.S. Senate works for lobbyists, special interests, personal agendas' (3)
- Frankfort woman charged with assaulting officer (3)
- Letter: Accountability, responsibility are missing in today's society (3)
- Planning commission denies request for Duncan Road rezoning (3)
- Editorial: City, county, KCDC need to get on the same page (3)
- Guest columnist: We choose not to protect our children (3)
- Letter: Buyer beware of expensive pet meds (3)
- Guest columnists: Ky. school safety model a blueprint for nation (3)
- Buffalo Trace parent company acquires Hazelwood Demesne Limited (2)
- Frankfort, KSU's unique mascot make it on Jeopardy! (2)
- SJ Digs: Leaders discuss consolidating city parks with county (2)
- Kentucky Supreme Court to review monument removal decision (2)
- Editorial: County, state need to recognize Juneteenth as paid holiday (2)
- Chanda Veno: True friends leave footprints in the heart (2)
- Guest columnist: A piece of colored cloth (2)
- Guest columnist: More mass shootings — what is the answer? (2)
- Letter: 'We can't replace murdered children' (2)
- Guest columnist: Kentucky on frontlines of national addiction epidemic (2)
- Frankfort Board of Commissioners considers the city's future with KCDC (2)
- Guest columnist: A father and a child can make a great family (2)
- Guest columnist: When Cameron fumbles it's often on a clutch play (2)
- FPB wins $8 million in grants to fund broadband for unserved (2)
- Man caught breaking into Wendy's with hammer gets taken to the slammer (2)
- Write on: Reality or myth? (2)
- Guest columnist: Answer to Kentucky's housing crisis is finding unique solutions (2)
- Guest columnist: 'Being a dad is a daily exam covering an unwritten textbook' (1)
- Guest columnist: Summer brings a triple threat for those facing hunger (1)
- Records case leads to rare agreement among political rivals (1)
- Guest columnist: Transportation funding shouldn't be a political issue (1)
- Two local farm markets certified by Ky. Farm Bureau (1)
- FPD: Taser deployed to arrest man following reported domestic violence incident (1)
- CARTOON: Mother Nature stomped by a buffalo (1)
- CARTOON: How to renew your Kentucky driver's license (1)
- Guest columnist: Once species are gone, they're gone forever (1)
- Guest columnist: As primary voters move GOP farther right, will others follow? (1)
- Letter: Planners would have disproportionate influence on future land use decisions (1)
- City leaders get preview of fiscal year 2023 budget (1)
- Capital Avenue, Second Street reconstruction to be done in two phases (1)
- Sturm Insurance donates $6,500 to Simon House (1)
- Guest columnist: Keep rainy day fund pedal to the metal (1)
- Letter: Dorm situation leads reader to believe KSU has bigger issues (1)
- Joyce Brown Sisk (1)
- $7.3 million federal grant to strengthen freight rail service between Frankfort, Lexington (1)
- Franklin County Fiscal Court works out proposed budget (1)
- Guest columnists: How can we be productive in crisis moments? (1)
- Deputies locate four illegal drugs, paraphernalia, firearms in Prince Hall Village residence (1)
- Tours of Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill now available (1)
- NIL not a deciding factor in Smith's transfer to Kentucky (1)
- Zoning update committee tables Buffalo Trace text amendment issue (1)
- CARTOON: Enough (1)
- CARTOON: Kentucky's heart (1)
- You Asked: Why haven’t state government retirees received a cost of living increase? (1)
- 'Very angry': Uvalde locals grapple with school chief's role (1)
- Letter: What happened to tennis in Frankfort? (1)
- PHOTO: Head-on collision sends one to hospital (1)
- Dr. Annette Luther Sherden (1)
- Cracked windshield leads to arrests of alleged drug traffickers (1)
- Letter: The purpose of Fiscal Court (1)
- You Asked: How many trees planted during Reforest Frankfort events survive? (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.