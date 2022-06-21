LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Connie Montgomery, 74, wife of Kenneth Montgomery, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Montgomery died Sunday, June 19.

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Montgomery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

