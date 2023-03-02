LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Connie Sue Drury, 75, wife of Connie Lynn Drury, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Drury died Wednesday, March 1, at her home in Lawrenceburg.
