LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Connie Sue Drury, 75, wife of Connie Lynn Drury, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Drury died Wednesday, March 1, at her home in Lawrenceburg. 

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Drury as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

