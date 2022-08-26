Connie Sue Johnson Miller, age 69, Frankfort, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in hospice care at the Hildegard House in Louisville.

Connie was born in Frankfort, Kentucky on October 26, 1952, to the late Shirley Parker Johnson and William H. Johnson. Connie graduated from Franklin County High School in 1970, and later earned her nursing degree from Kentucky State University. She was a retired Registered Nurse. 

