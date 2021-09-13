Services for Connie Wilson Collins, 76, widow of Bill Collins, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Collins died Sunday.

