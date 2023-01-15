LAWRENCBURG — Services for Cora Faye Hager Inscoe, 74, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service on Tuesday from 11 – 1. She died at her daughter's Anderson County home on Saturday.

