A celebration of life for Corarine “Rennie” Wright, 72, will be at noon Sunday, Jan. 12, at 160 Carla Court, Frankfort. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is handling arrangements. Wright died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Corarine Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

