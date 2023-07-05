RICHMOND — A private graveside service for Cordia L. Cole Hardy, 98, will be Friday, July 7, at Madison Memorial Gardens in Richmond. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Hardy died Tuesday, July 4.

To plant a tree in memory of Cordia Hardy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

