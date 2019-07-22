Cornelius Eugene Edge, 71, of Frankfort, Kentucky, peacefully passed away on July 21, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Edge Clay (Justin), of Meridianville, Alabama, and Crystal Jane Stiles (Josh), of Bowling Green; sisters, Martha Ann Hagan, of Whitesville, Mary Hock, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Nadine Trogden (Gary), of Owensboro, and Rita Edge Brothers, of Frankfort; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Anna Mae Edge of Whitesville; and his brothers, Joseph, George, Phillip, James, Harold and Nerin. Mr. Edge was a blind vendor with the Kentucky Department for the Blind for over 50 years and a lifelong University of Kentucky sports fan.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 72 Shepherd Way, Frankfort, followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3250 Versailles Road, Frankfort. Please join the family for a luncheon at Good Shepherd Catholic Church Parish Life Center following interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to RP International, P.O. Box 900, Woodland Hills, California 91365 or through rpinternational.org. Mr. Edge, his mother, and several siblings were blind from retinitis pigmentosa. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.